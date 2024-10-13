Inside The Nuggets

Devin Booker Injury Update Before Nuggets-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns have revealed Devin Booker's injury status.

Joey Linn

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are back in action on Sunday for the first time since their Abu Dhabi preseason trip. Playing two games against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Nuggets went 0-2 to begin the preseason.

Hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Nuggets will look to get in the win column. This game will tip-off at 5:30 PM PT with ESPN carrying the broadcast.

Both the Nuggets and Suns have multiple stars on their team. For Phoenix, they will be without one of theirs, as Devin Booker has been ruled out for this game.

Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: “Suns and Nuggets aren't scheduled to have shootaround this morning. Devin Booker (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (finger), Grayson Allen (Achilles), Josh Okogie (hamstring) OUT. 4th preseason game in eight days for Suns”

Teams are always cautious with their stars in preseason, so it makes sense for Phoenix to hold Booker out until he is 100 percent healthy. 

The Suns will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers after this matchup with Denver, then will head to Inglewood for their regular season opener against the LA Clippers.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Booker appeared in 68 games for the Suns last season, averaging 27.1 points and making third team All-NBA. Phoenix has dealt with injury issues to their top players, and wants to avoid that as much as possible this season.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News