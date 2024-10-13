Devin Booker Injury Update Before Nuggets-Suns Game
The Denver Nuggets are back in action on Sunday for the first time since their Abu Dhabi preseason trip. Playing two games against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Nuggets went 0-2 to begin the preseason.
Hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Nuggets will look to get in the win column. This game will tip-off at 5:30 PM PT with ESPN carrying the broadcast.
Both the Nuggets and Suns have multiple stars on their team. For Phoenix, they will be without one of theirs, as Devin Booker has been ruled out for this game.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: “Suns and Nuggets aren't scheduled to have shootaround this morning. Devin Booker (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (finger), Grayson Allen (Achilles), Josh Okogie (hamstring) OUT. 4th preseason game in eight days for Suns”
Teams are always cautious with their stars in preseason, so it makes sense for Phoenix to hold Booker out until he is 100 percent healthy.
The Suns will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers after this matchup with Denver, then will head to Inglewood for their regular season opener against the LA Clippers.
Booker appeared in 68 games for the Suns last season, averaging 27.1 points and making third team All-NBA. Phoenix has dealt with injury issues to their top players, and wants to avoid that as much as possible this season.
