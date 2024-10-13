Devin Booker Injury Update Before Nuggets-Suns Game

I didn't make trip for Suns preseason game Sunday at Denver.



Suns and Nuggets aren't scheduled to have shootaround this morning.



Devin Booker (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (finger), Grayson Allen (Achilles), Josh Okogie (hamstring) OUT.



4th preseason game in eight days for Suns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xnq5RLHqG0