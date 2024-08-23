Dirk Nowitzki Speaks on 'Incredible' Potential Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic Team-Up
Basketball legends are currently gathered in Ljubljana to celebrate the basketball career of Slovenian star Goran Dragic as he enters retirement during "The Night of the Dragon," an event that brought together some of the sport’s most iconic figures, including Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash.
Amid the celebrations, the conversation inevitably turned to the future of European basketball, particularly the tantalizing prospect of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic teaming up in the NBA.
When asked about the possibility of Doncic and Jokic playing together, Nowitzki, a Dallas Mavericks legend, didn’t hesitate to express his hopes.
“I hope that would be in Dallas,” Nowitzki told reporters, via EuroHoops.com. “I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If not the best players in the world.”
Nowitzki emphasized the strong relationship between the European stars, suggesting that their camaraderie and relationship could translate into something special.
“They both have a great relationship with each other, they respect each other and like each other genuinely,” Nowitzki observed. “They spend time with each other. I’m not sure, but of course, we want Luka in Dallas as long as we can."
Regardless of whether Doncic or Jokic ever play together in the NBA, Nowitzki would appreciate seeing Doncic play his whole career with the Mavericks.
"Hopefully, he finishes his career there, but I love Jokic's game, how he plays the game with passion, and the skill level as a big is unbelievable. They’re both incredible players.”
During the NBA All-Star Weekend media festivities, Jokic was asked about teaming up with Doncic in the future. He admitted it's possible but he doesn't want to leave Denver.
"I don't know," Jokic said in a translated answer in February. "It's possible. I don't want to leave Denver. I like it there and it's a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come."
Given Jokic's success with the Nuggets, including an NBA championship, it's difficult to envision him leaving Denver anytime soon, if ever at all.
