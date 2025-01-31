Draymond Makes Controversial Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic Statement
The Denver Nuggets faced off against the red-hot New York Knicks on Wednesday night but weren't able to derail their offensive firepower as they lost 122-112 for their third loss in a row. Regardless, the match-up saw two of the league's top centers Denver's Nikola Jokic and New York's Karl-Anthony Towns go at one another.
Neither player ended the contest with their usual dominant performance, as Jokic failed to record a double-double, and Towns had just 14 points. While not a participant in the game, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to social media to share his thoughts on the matchup and the defense between the two stars.
Green to his X account: "KAT in a full front on Joker… even if you win the game it don’t matter. You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship…"
In Green's post, he criticizes Towns for playing defense with a full front on Jokic instead of allowing Jokic to attack him back to the basket. Green, regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, thought it was a prideless approach when facing up against one of the league's top players.
The four-time NBA Champion also added in a separate post saying it's part of the mental game to show willingness to defend your matchup without a full front. While Jokic has himself an NBA Championship, the same can't be said for Towns, who has just 32 career playoff games despite being in his 10th season in the league.
