ESPN Insider Reveals Likelihood of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic NBA Team Up
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic are arguably the two best players in the NBA. The two stars are also close friends, which has led to some speculation about the possibility of an NBA team up.
Playing in 15-year NBA veteran Goran Dragic’s farewell game, Jokic and Doncic shared some fun moments together which increased the noise about them potentially teaming up.
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was even asked about the idea.
“I hope that would be in Dallas,” Nowitzki responded to reporters, via EuroHoops.com. “I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If not the best players in the world.”
During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed the likelihood of Doncic and Jokic becoming NBA teammates.
“The Nuggets don't have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade,” MacMahon said. “… And the same thing goes the other way for Dallas... Maybe late in their career, or late in Joker’s career… I think at this point it is silly, imagination land discussion.”
MacMahon added, “For many, many reasons, I would put the likelihood at extremely slim. Having said that, they are really good buddies. When the Nuggets come in town, Joker is over at Luka's house having dinner. The opposite, vice-versa, when the Mavs go to Denver."
