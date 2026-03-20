Nuggets Could Reportedly Find Lottery-Caliber Prospect in NBA Draft

Despite a recent rough stretch, the Denver Nuggets still have a clear goal of competing for a championship this postseason. With three-time MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way, with co-stars like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon around him, there is reason to believe they are still capable of title contention.

However, they still have to start looking ahead to the future. If they do not win a championship this year, the goal then shifts to competing for one in 2027 and beyond. As the Oklahoma City Thunder have shown, the key to staying competitive across multiple years is winning the draft.

While the Nuggets are expected to be picking in the 20s in the 2026 NBA Draft, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that league executives believe there will be lottery-caliber talent available in the 20s of this year's class.

"Want yet another indicator of how deep scouts think this class is? I’ve heard multiple respected executives say they think teams will be able to find lottery-level talent in the 20s. Teams are routinely saying that, come June, you could find a player at No. 25 who would have likely gone 15th in a typical draft year," Fischer reported on The Stein Line.

The latest around-the-league NBA Draft Intel is here via The @JakeLFischer Latest.



LOTS of good stuff from Jake to complement your Big Dance viewing this weekend: https://t.co/rxtvJEibmj pic.twitter.com/c6AzTdpBPz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 20, 2026

Who could the Nuggets land in this year's draft?

If the season ended today, the Nuggets would have the 21st pick in the draft. Of course, they want to be higher up the standings as they compete for a title, but for draft purposes, the 21st pick would be an ideal spot for this franchise. Keep in mind, the Nuggets selected Christian Braun 21st overall in 2022, giving an idea of the type of player they can take this summer.

Some names to monitor that should be available in the early 20s, especially prospects that would typically be in lottery discussions:

G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

As the Nuggets' search for a reliable backup ball-handler failed this summer, they could find a league-ready prospect in this year's draft. Stirtz is a high-level offensive talent who would fit snugly into Denver's system.

Stirtz has a few areas that are holding him back from being a lottery pick, such as his defensive limitations and his age, 22. Sure, the Nuggets might prefer to get a better defender in this position, but if they are simply looking for a point guard who can come in and compete immediately, the four-year senior out of Iowa could be a great option.

F Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

If Denver is more focused on adding size and frontcourt defense, Cenac Jr. would be a great option here. As we get closer to June's draft, Cenac Jr. could fly up many team's big boards, but the 6-foot-11 physical big man would be a great player to add in the 20s.

Jonas Valanciunas' future with the team is in flux, especially after the 2026-27 season, and Cenac Jr. could be Denver's long-term solution at the backup center position if he is available. The only issue is that Cenac Jr. is viewed as more of a project rather than a league-ready player.

G Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson has similar strengths to Stirtz, but is two years younger and is viewed as a better playmaker. Again, if the Nuggets want a high-level ball-handler to back up Jamal Murray, they will undoubtedly be able to find one in this year's draft. Anderson is a great long-term option for Denver, and his 42.5% shooting from beyond the arc would provide a big spark off the bench.

C Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Ngongba II is seen as one of the best centers in this year's class, making it uncertain if he will actually fall to the 20s. However, with so much talent on the board, he could somehow slide into Denver's lap.

Similar to Cenac Jr., the 6-foot-11 Duke big man would provide the Nuggets some much-needed frontcourt depth and defensive versatility. It will truly come down to what position the Nuggets want to target in the draft this year, but they will undoubtedly be able to find a difference-maker in the 20s.

Of course, there will be far more options than these four players, but it simply gives an idea of the caliber of prospects who will be available for the Nuggets this summer.