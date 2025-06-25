ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Take
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just had the best season of anyone in the NBA, and arguably one of the best guard seasons since Michael Jordan. Not only did he win MVP, despite it being a heavily debated race, but he also led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Finals and won Finals MVP as well. About to turn 27 years old, there's still plenty of prime left for the Thunder star.
However, Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the clear best player by many, as Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic might've just had one of the best center seasons ever. Averaging a triple-double and taking the Thunder to seven games, ESPN star Stephen A. Smith didn't cave in during his latest Top 5 NBA players list.
On First Take, Stephen A. Smith ranked his Top 5 players in the NBA, starting with Steph Curry at five, LeBron James at four, Giannis Antetokounmpo at three, Gilgeous-Alexander at two, and Jokic at one.
While not giving Gilgeous-Alexander that nod at the top spot after his historic season is unexpected, there's definitely still a case to give Jokic the top spot. Coming off a season where he averaged a triple-double and was well in the race for the MVP before getting injured down the stretch, it's clear that Denver is a shell of itself without the three-time MVP on the court.
However, as long as both players are playing at a high level, they will be debated for the title of best player in the NBA. With change already happening early in this NBA offseason, that new landscape won't alter the expectations of these two stars going into next season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Nuggets Owner's Nikola Jokic Trade Statement
NBA Fans React To Colin Cowherd's Rankings Of Lakers, Nuggets, Celtics
Stephen A. Smith Urges Russell Westbrook to Reunite With Kevin Durant