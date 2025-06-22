Stephen A. Smith Urges Russell Westbrook to Reunite With Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook will always be regarded as some of the greatest players in Oklahoma City Thunder history. The two were a dynamic duo for years, reaching multiple Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in 2012.
It's been a long time since the two parted ways in 2016, with Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors. After their tenures with the Thunder, they've played for numerous teams, with Westbrook finishing up this past season with the Denver Nuggets, while Kevin Durant was just traded to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster move, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Durant trade wasn't much of a shock, as trade negotiations had been building for weeks. He now has a new home in Texas, while Westbrook's future is still up in the air. The 36-year-old declined his player option after averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists with the Nuggets.
With the former MVP entering free agency, there's speculation on whether or not he re-signs with Denver. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Rockets should reunite Durant and his former running mate.
"Since Dillon Brooks is gone, how about going after @russwest44??" Smith tweeted. "The man is still a warrior. Ain’t backing down from anyone. Can’t underestimate his toughness and dependability. Not saying it’s going to happen but wouldn’t mind seeing this for @KDTrey5 and the @HoustonRockets at all. To hell with all the past nonsense. Let’s all move forward."
It would certainly be an interesting move. Houston still has to make a decision on its current point guard, Fred VanVleet. The veteran has a $44.9 million team option for the 2025-26 season.
