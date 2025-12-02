David Adelman Addresses Jamal Murray's Injury After Loss to Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets suffered a 131-121 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, marking their sixth loss of the season, four of which have come at home.

Denver's defense in Monday's loss was inexcusable, though many are pointing to their injuries as playing a factor. Not only are the Nuggets playing without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but star point guard Jamal Murray went down with an injury against the Mavericks as well. Murray exited the game with an ankle injury late in the second quarter, and even returned to play most of the third quarter before sitting for the fourth.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman talked about Murray's injury and what it means for the team.

"I mean, it's a huge absence, obviously offensively," Adelman said. "I don't know how he's doing. I know he tried [to play through it] because that's Jamal, and Jamal's tough. So, if he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I'm hoping that it was just something that happened tonight and he can get treatment the next two days, and we can see him come back."

Jamal Murray ends his night early

Murray finished with ten points and nine assists through 26 minutes of action, and the Nuggets certainly missed him down the stretch.

The Nuggets went scoreless during a five-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Mavericks to go on a run and ultimately seal the game. Denver's offense would have been much more effective with Murray on the court, and they could be in trouble if he has to miss any time.

"It was a shame, he had nine assists. He had one of those games where I thought he was gonna have 15 assists, 20 points. And obviously, what we do at the end of the game has a lot to do with him and Nikola playing the two-man game that really spreads the floor for us. But that's the NBA. He got hurt, and there's no excuses for us."

the jamal murray injury pic.twitter.com/wgxRhQY6sJ — ανϲοϱα δι ριù 🇦🇷💙 (@argdipiu) December 2, 2025

Since the Nuggets have a day off before traveling to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, they are certainly hoping that Murray will be ready to go in time for their next outing. At the minimum, they undoubtedly want him to return at some point during their four-game road trip.

