Ex-Lakers, Knicks Player Calls Out NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony
Professional athletes are some of the most competitive people on the planet, and that's a major reason why they find themselves in the position they are. However, with that competitiveness comes a lot of confidence, as some players aren't afraid to speak their minds on what they can do.
Former New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley is one of those professional athletes who oozes with confidence, as he's viewed as one of the best one-on-one players in recent NBA history. Beasley says he's beaten LeBron James one-on-one, and recently called out an NBA legend for allegedly avoiding him in the challenge.
In a clip shared by The Big 3, Beasley was rather outspoken when talking about how Carmelo Anthony avoided playing him one-on-one. One of the better isolation scorers the NBA has seen, Beasley called for Anthony to "throw the f****** money up" and play against each other.
While Beasley averaged 12.4 points per game for his career and was an efficient scorer later in his career, his NBA resume doesn't stack up to Anthony's. Carmelo ended his career as a 10-time All-Star, with those coming during his stints with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets. A career 22.5 points per game scorer, Anthony is also one of the greatest Team USA players in history.
Even with Beasley calling out Anthony, it seems like these two going one-on-one seems rather unlikely. Anthony last played during the 2021-22 season, while Beasley is still playing in The Big 3. Therefore, NBA fans might just have to imagine how that game would go down.
