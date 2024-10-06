Ex-Lakers Player Reacts to LeBron James’ Russell Westbrook Post
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players in basketball history. Named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, Westbrook has some of the most exclusive basketball achievements on his resume.
The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (199), Westbrook also ranks ninth all-time in assists (9,468) and 24th all-time in points (25,211). Now with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook is looking at add an NBA championship to his list of accomplishments.
Westbrook was selected fourth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2008 NBA draft, spending 11 seasons with the franchise. A legend in Oklahoma City, Westbrook is the franchise’s all-time leader in points and several other statistical categories.
Speaking on this during Friday’s Abu Dhabi preseason game, the Boston Celtics broadcast took a shot at LeBron James, saying Westbrook was a scapegoat in Los Angeles.
James responded to this on X, writing, "Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my.....Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND”
This post from James tallied over 73,000 likes and 7.9M views.
James’ former Lakers teammate Quinn Cook reacted to this post, sharing several laughing emojis.
Cook played with the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. The 6-foot-1 guard was on the 2020 Lakers team that won an NBA championship in the bubble. This was Cook’s second career championship, as he also won with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
