Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Lakers Player Reacts to LeBron James’ Russell Westbrook Post

Lakers star LeBron James reacted to comments during the Nuggets-Celtics preseason game.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players in basketball history. Named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, Westbrook has some of the most exclusive basketball achievements on his resume.

The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (199), Westbrook also ranks ninth all-time in assists (9,468) and 24th all-time in points (25,211). Now with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook is looking at add an NBA championship to his list of accomplishments.

Westbrook was selected fourth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2008 NBA draft, spending 11 seasons with the franchise. A legend in Oklahoma City, Westbrook is the franchise’s all-time leader in points and several other statistical categories.

Speaking on this during Friday’s Abu Dhabi preseason game, the Boston Celtics broadcast took a shot at LeBron James, saying Westbrook was a scapegoat in Los Angeles.

James responded to this on X, writing, "Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my.....Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND”

This post from James tallied over 73,000 likes and 7.9M views.

James’ former Lakers teammate Quinn Cook reacted to this post, sharing several laughing emojis.

Cook played with the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. The 6-foot-1 guard was on the 2020 Lakers team that won an NBA championship in the bubble. This was Cook’s second career championship, as he also won with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News