Ex-Nuggets Champion Makes Cryptic Repost Amid Rumors of a Return
The Denver Nuggets are likely to look much different as an organization at the start of the 2025-26 season compared to the start of this season. Organizationally, the franchise has moved on to new head coach David Adelman while the Nuggets continue to search for their next general manager after firing Calvin Booth.
In terms of the roster, they gave the Oklahoma City Thunder their biggest challenge so far through this postseason when they took them to seven games. However, it's clear the team needs to add more depth and could explore some trades as well. One name that continues to pop up as a free agency addition is Bruce Brown, and the former Nuggets champion added some fuel to that rumor.
Set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing up his two-year, $45 million deal, Brown recently took to his X account to repost highlights from his 21-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2023 against the Miami Heat.
Even though Brown spent just one season with the Nuggets, playing in 100 games between the regular season and playoffs, it's clear that he enjoyed his time in Denver. Back when the Nuggets named Adelman to be the head coach after serving as interim, Brown reposted that news to his Instagram story. Therefore, the signs are there that a return could be coming.
While the Nuggets got strong contributions from both Russell Westbrook and Julian Strawther as reserve guards this season, Brown served mainly as a reserve forward for Denver despite playing in the backcourt since his departure. Brown won't fix everything for Denver, but adding him as a piece off the bench would have them trending in the right direction.
