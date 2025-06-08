Ex-Nuggets, Knicks Guard's Punishment Revealed After Greek League Finals Altercation
Basketball season is coming to an end around the world. The NBA Finals just started, but those aren't the only league finals going on currently.
Former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier plays for Olympiacos BC in Greece, and his team has made it to the Greek League Finals. However, Fournier was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 3 due to an obscene gesture after a hard foul from Kendrick Nunn.
Fournier's team went on to win without him, taking a 2-1 series lead over Nunn's Panathinaikos, but the league handed down penalties on both players.
Nunn was fined 10,000 Euros for behavior that was "defamatory to the sport," while Fournier was fined 30,000 Euros for the same reason. However, neither player was suspended, and they'll be game to play in Game 4.
Fournier has been out of the NBA for two seasons now, last playing for the Detroit Pistons in the 2023-24 season. He's still a productive player overseas, as he averaged more than 15 PPG in EuroLeague play this season and was a key piece for France's run in the Olympics last summer.
He spent his first two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 7.4 PPG in 114 games. He'd go from there to the Orlando Magic in the Arron Afflalo trade and blossomed in Orlando, capping out at 18.5 PPG in the 2019-20 season.
Nunn hasn't been in the NBA since the 2022-23 season. There was a time when people believed he could be a rising star in the NBA after averaging 15.3 PPG and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, behind Ja Morant. An injury that forced him to miss the 2021-22 season sapped him of all of his potential, though.
