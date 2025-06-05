NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Career Announcement
Russell Westbrook has become an NBA journeyman over the last several seasons. He's not done yet.
The point guard began his career in Oklahoma City, and after 11 seasons there, he moved to Houston for a year before joining the Wizards for a playoff run. Westbrook was traded to LeBron James' Lakers for two years before landing with the LA Clippers.
Now, he's done with his first year in Denver, and prior to Thursday, speculation had begun about whether he would return on a player option, seek a new team, or retire altogether.
He went with the former.
"I am a force of nature," Westbrook wrote on Instagram. "(Year) seventeen in the books. Thankful and grateful for the continued journey. (Year) eighteen on the way."
Safe to say, NBA fans had a ball with the news.
"We love you Brodie," one fan wrote.
"Please stay with us," another presumed Nuggets fan added.
"Top five point guard ever," another fan said.
Last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3. He became a natural spark plug for the Nuggets, especially in the playoffs, and will likely accept his option to finish out his obligation.
After that, he'll be on the hook for another announcement.
Even then, he might not be done.