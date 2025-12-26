Peyton Watson Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Unbelievable Christmas Game

In the process of the Denver Nuggets' resilient Christmas Day victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was an insanely dominant night from the one and only Nikola Jokic, who put together not just one of the best stat lines he's posted individually, but one of the most eye-catching stat lines the NBA has ever seen.

In 43 minutes, Jokic logged a staggering 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists for the NBA's first-ever 55-15-15 performance, shooting a wildly efficient 71.4% from the field and 66.7% from the three-point line, and of course, led the Nuggets to a massive overtime victory against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

It was a game that, for Nuggets fourth-year wing Peyton Watson, was a bit unfathomable to watch while being on the same floor, and one that hits home the takeaway that the league might never see another like Jokic.

"Bro, it's unbelievable," Watson said after Jokic's performance vs. the Timberwolves, via DNVR. "There's no way that we can take it for granted, or it should go over people's heads what Jok' did tonight, and every night, honestly."

"We're watching history on a night-to-night basis. That's why I want to continue to stress to the fans how important it is to show up here, and really enjoy this, and not take this for granted, because this is something that doesn't happen again. We'll never see anything like this again, and I think everybody needs to be really paying attention."

"We will 𝑵𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 see anything like this again." - Peyton Watson on Nikola Jokic 🎱🃏



"Bro, it's unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/qYCSgnMBlH — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) December 26, 2025

Peyton Watson Not Taking Nikola Jokic for Granted

Jokic was doing it all in the Nuggets' overtime victory: taking care of business on the scoring end on the assignment of Rudy Gobert, was getting others involved like Jamal Murray and his own 35 points, and did his work on the glass by leading the game in total rebounds.

It was another historic night that Jokic has increasingly become accustomed to. But in doing so, guys playing alongside him on the roster like Watson certainly aren't taking his dominance for granted, because without him, the results of this one likely look a lot different.

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) after scoring on an assist by center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In overtime alone, Jokic had a shocking 18 points on perfect 3-3 shooting from the field, shot 10-11 free throws in the extra time, and led the Nuggets back from an 0-9 deficit in the first minutes of the added period to lift back up for a home victory.

Jokic most definitely added some serious steam to his MVP candidacy with the performance, and also gave the Nuggets life in a game in which they were down three of their regular starters— Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson— a feat that not many players in the history of the game could be capable of accomplishing, yet the Joker made it come to fruition.

So for those watching at home, take in every last bit of the Jokic experience, because there's never been, and never will be, another player with the sheer dominating capabilities that the Nuggets' own has proven to have on a night-to-night basis.

More Denver Nuggets Content