Ex-Nuggets, Knicks Forward Celebrates Big Career Accomplishment
Winning an NBA Championship is no small task. Plenty of NBA legends, such as Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, and Chris Paul, don't have an NBA title to show despite having Hall of Fame careers. Even if you're able to win a title in college, chasing one at the professional level is a different challenge.
However, winning that championship doesn't have to come in the form of an NBA title in order to feel that sense of accomplishment. A growing trend over the last decade, plenty of talented players have opted to pursue a career overseas after they finish their time in the NBA. One player who opted to do so is former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks forward Danilo Gallinari.
Danilo Gallinari's NBA Career
Gallinari was selected eighth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, beginning his career with the New York Knicks. He'd play in just 28 games as a rookie, but would establish himself as a quality starter in his second season, averaging 15.1 points per game. However, his career in New York was short-lived, as he was a part of the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011 that sent him to the Nuggets.
Gallinari had some strong years with the Nuggets, seeing action across six seasons. He'd average 16.2 points per game. Gallinari would end up being traded in 2017 to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he had a career-best season in 2018-19, averaging 19.8 points per game. He would get traded once again in the 2019 offseason, in the massive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deal to the OKC Thunder.
Gallinari's Major Career Accomplishment
Gallinari last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and just spent this season in Puerto Rico with Vaqueros de Bayamón. On Monday, going up against Leones de Ponce, Gallinari helped lead his team to the championship, the first in his professional career.
He took home MVP honors for his performance, scoring 24 points and making all 10 of his free throw attempts in the 82-68 victory. Gallinari accomplished this alongside ex-NBA players JaVale McGee and Renaldo Balkman.
Even though Gallinari didn't capture one in the NBA, with the furthest he made it being the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks, he got the job done and Puerto Rico, and he celebrated getting the weight off his shoulders.
