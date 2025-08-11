9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook Could Be Joining New Team Soon
Russell Westbrook is looking for a new suitor for next season. With only two months left until the start of training camp, the list of likely destination is down to one.
"League sources consider the Sacramento Kings the most likely destination for Westbrook," ESPN wrote in a recent free agent analysis. "If that's the case, Westbrook would likely come off the bench again and share ball-handling duties with free agency addition Dennis Schröder."
Last season, Westbrook suited up for the Denver Nuggets, marking his fifth team in six seasons. Off the bench — the point guard finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year Award voting — Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field.
Westbrook's Importance to Nuggets
Westbrook played a pivotal role in Denver's playoff run, though it was cut short after a seven-game series against the eventual-champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. From there, the waiting game began for Westbrook's next move.
"I am a force of nature," he wrote on Instagram. "(Year) seventeen in the books. Thankful and grateful for the continued journey. Eighteen on the way."
Westbrook declined his player option with the Nuggets and became an unrestricted free agent on June 30. This offseason, he's undergone a pair of surgeries to repair "breaks that happened during the season," but he is expected to be fully recovered for the start of training camp with whatever team he joins.
Moving Forward for Westbrook
Perhaps one of the more intriguing destinations, Oklahoma City, was ruled out almost immediately.
"The Thunder will hang Westbrook's No. 0 in the rafters after he retires," ESPN wrote, "but the defending champion (doesn't) have room on the roster, much less the rotation, or the desire to tinker with the chemistry from (its) title run."
Other potential suitors for the 18-year veteran were thought to be the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, but given Westbrook's interest in direct contention — eliminating the former and latter — and Minnesota's already built roster, the Kings provide a more attractive situation.
Westbrook will turn 37 at the beginning of next season, but he brings a plethora of experience to any team who signs him and tenacious effort.
Sacramento could certainly use that.