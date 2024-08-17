Exclusive: Oscar Robertson Claims Russell Westbrook Receives Unfair Blame in NBA
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles (199), breaking Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson's record in 2021.
Before he passed Robertson in career triple-doubles, Westbrook broke the NBA legend's single-season record during his historic 2017 MVP campaign. Averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, Westbrook recorded 42 triple-doubles in 81 games that season.
Speaking exclusively with Denver Nuggets on SI at the 24th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala, Robertson said Westbrook has been receiving unfair blame throughout his NBA career.
"For some strange reason, I don't know why they want to keep blaming everything that happens on him," Robertson said of Westbrook. "When he plays he is dynamic, he gives the team a spark. Then all of a sudden they don't care for him, they don't want him."
Robertson said Westbrook has been getting an unfair shake, adding, "The people making the decisions think they are smarter than everyone else."
"I went to see him when he broke my record in Oklahoma," Robertson added. "He is a tremendous athlete. He made tremendous contributions to basketball in Oklahoma and the people there."
Westbrook was traded by the LA Clippers this summer, again landing with the Utah Jazz where he agreed to a buyout. Signing in Denver, Westbrook projects to fill an important role for the 2023 NBA champions.
Robertson said he hopes things go well for Westbrook in Denver as the nine-time All-Star remains in pursuit of his first championship.
