Footage of LeBron James Calling Out Lakers Coaches vs. Nuggets Goes Viral
Earlier this week, Netflix released the first episode of the documentary called "Starting 5" featuring LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Domantas Sabonis. Within the first five minutes, there's a viral scene of LeBron James getting upset at his coaches during the regular season opener against the Denver Nuggets.
During last year's regular-season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, LeBron James was on a minutes restriction. Needless to say, LeBron wasn't happy about that.
"I know you got me on old man time percentages and sh*t," LeBron said to the coaching staff. "Play eight minutes and sh*t."
As LeBron walked toward the coaching staff, he continued letting them know how unhappy he was with the minute's restriction.
"Two shots in eight minutes just getting cardio," LeBron said. "I hate this sh*t already, just garbage. Y'all know I'm in better shape than everybody."
The Denver Nuggets ultimately beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-109 in the regular season opener last season. LeBron James only ended up playing 29 minutes while Anthony Davis played 34 minutes and D'Angelo Russell played 36 minutes. On the other end, Nikola Jokic ended up playing 36 minutes and Jamal Murray ended up playing 34 minutes.
The next time the two teams faced off on February 8, LeBron James wasn't seeing as much of a minutes restriction as he played 35 minutes. Regardless, it didn't matter as the Nuggets beat the Lakers again by 114-106.
