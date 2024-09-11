Former Miami Heat Starter Reveals Truth on Facing Nikola Jokic
For most in the NBA, Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league. Many believe he's one of the hardest players to guard with his vast offensive array, gravity, passing, and size. However, one former Miami Heat starter revealed a very unexpected reason on why Jokic is hard to guard.
During an episode of The OGs podcast, former Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside revealed his hardships in guarding Nikola JoKic. According to Whiteside, Jokic is actually a very slimy player, but in the literal sense.
“I like Jokic," Whiteside said. "Jokic is frustrating though once he start getting it... He’s already like big he’s like 300 pounds. I think people don’t realize how wide he is. Then he’s hitting you like (enacting Jokic’s movement). He’s all slimy and sweaty. Your arm is just slipping off.”
Not only is Jokic already difficult enough to guard with his size, but his ability to hit insane trick shots just becomes far more demoralizing for players like Hassan Whiteside.
“And then he hit a turnaround, shoot some nonchalant sh** like this," Whiteside said. "And it go right in, you looking like, 'it’s no way bruh.' Then, you gotta play defense on him every single time."
Hearing other NBA players speak about defending Nikola Jokic is always a fascinating listen. He was once a player who didn't get the respect of many, but now, it's very clear that one has changed in the league.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List