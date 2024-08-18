Former NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid Statement
One of the never-ending debates in the modern NBA is the debate between Nikola Jokic versus Joel Embiid. While one would have imagined it would end after Jokic won an NBA championship, but it never ends. One former NBA All-Star had arguably the most blunt take possible on the debate.
Gilbert Arenas was a guest on The OGs podcast where he chimed in on the Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid argument. In Arenas' eyes, he would rather have Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid when it comes to winning a championship. However, his reason for this was incredibly blunt.
"One is super talented, one has better habits," Arenas said. "If I gotta win a championship, I'm gonna go with Jokic. The reason is Embiid is no different than some of the most talented players we've ever seen. They're so talented that they don't jump into the next category. 'Why do I need to get in top, top shape if I'm averaging 35 and 15.'"
Arenas then doubled down on his comments, saying that Joel Embiid will never jump into that next category of superstar because the game is too easy for him. He then harshly stated that Joel Embiid was too out of shape.
"No. It's too easy for him," Arenas said. "When we say this out loud, they think we're hating... With Embiid, you just look at little things. Like, there was a video of Jokic playing street ball, and you're saying, look at how in shape he is. Yo, Embiid, I don't mean to be rude, if you put down the four hamburgers before the game, you eating all this before, get healthy my dude. Eat right."
While one could call Arenas' comments as hating, it's just very honest. However, saying that Embiid will never make the jump is quite a controversial take. Joel Embiid is still 30 years old and has a fantastic Philadelphia 76ers squad this season, so now is the time to silence the critics.
