Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets are hosting their final regular-season home game at the Ball Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies this Friday night.
This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, the season series is tied 1-1. Due to how tightly contested the Western Conference standings are, winning this game holds great significance for both teams, as the winner will also hold the tiebreaker.
The Nuggets took the last game in a double-digit 122-110 win, in a game in which Denver never trailed the Grizzlies in from the onset of the match. Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets with 27 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks on 50/50/67 shooting splits in the absence of Nikola Jokic.
The Nuggets are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is listed as DOUBTFUL due to right hamstring inflammation.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with three players listed on their injury report: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture, facial laceration, and concussion protocol.
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
