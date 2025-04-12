Jamal Murray’s Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are set for a pivotal clash in the Western Conference on Friday night.
The Nuggets will get a big piece to their rotation back in a game they need to have to potentially avoid being in the play-in game.
Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray is available to play for Denver.
Murray has missed six straight games for the Nuggets, last suiting up on March 26th against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Nuggets are coming off a 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings. The team had lost four straight prior to Wednesday's victory against the Nuggets and dismissed head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday.
Nikola Jokic finished the clash against the Kings with 20 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds. Jalen Pickett, who started in place of Murray, had 18 points on 6-10 shooting and 5-7 from three. It was only the fourth time this season that Pickett had started for the Nuggets.
Russell Westbrook, who had been starting in place of Murray, came off the bench for the Nuggets against the Kings and contributed five points, four assists, and four rebounds.
Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists on the season.
The Nuggets are currently fourth in the West with two games remaining. The Grizzlies are in a must-win situation following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday if they hope to avoid the play-in tournament.