NBA Fans Concerned at Jamal Murray Injury News for Nuggets-Grizzlies
For the past few weeks, the Denver Nuggets have been in a tailspin. After firing the team's head coach and GM, numerous reports are coming out about the team's locker room drama.
To make matters worse, the team hasn't been fully healthy and were hoping to have Jamal Murray return before the playoffs. With the way his current injury status is looking, that doesn't seem to be the case.
The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray as doubtful against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right hamstring inflammation.
"jamal better be ready to go by playoffs," said one concerned Nuggets fan.
"OH NO is JAMAL ok??" asked another concerned Nuggets fan.
"Yep Jamal isn’t coming back," said one very jaded Nuggets fan.
"Bro just keep Jamal out at this point. Let the men rest because the playoffs are gonna be brutal this year," said another disappointed Nuggets fan.
Playing through a hamstring injury is no joke and something that the Nuggets can't take lightly. The perfect example of this was when James Harden tried to play through one and looked like a shell of himself.
For the Denver Nuggets to be remotely successful during the playoffs, they'll need Jamal Murray at 100%. Not only that, but they need Murray to perform like a legitimate All-Star, which feels somewhat unlikely given his injury history this season.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
