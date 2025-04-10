Lakers Legend Calls Out Nuggets Over Michael Malone Firing
The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship in 2023 over the Miami Heat, a signature win not only for Nikola Jokic's Hall of Fame career but for the Nuggets' winningest coach in franchise history Michael Malone. With the team set to make their seventh straight playoff appearance under Malone, the team decided it was time for a change.
On Tuesday, the Nuggets shocked the NBA world by firing Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. A move that shocked many, several reports have since come out citing reasons for why the move was made. Ahead of Thursday's NBA slate, Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal called out Denver for their sudden change.
"They weren't at full strength, Gordon has been out, Jamal Murray has been out, I would have liked to see them give him a little more respect," O'Neal said. "He did bring a championship to the organization...if they peak at the right time, they do have the personnel to possibly win another championship."
As mentioned by O'Neal, one of the reasons they could've attributed to Malone's firing was their poor record since the All-Star and their losing streak. However, several players were out, including Jokic, for a stretch, so there's a hard time justifying that especially since they were the fourth seed when Malone was let go.
Regardless, the move has been made and fans must accept it. Coming off a win in David Adelman's debut, the Nuggets are back in action on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
