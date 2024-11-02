Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Jazz
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, the Denver Nuggets have less than 24 hours to figure it out and prepare for the Utah Jazz tonight.
One of the bigger stories from last night's loss was the fact that Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffered a head injury that put him into the NBA's concussion protocol. Murray never returned to the game after suffering the injury and the Nuggets ultimately blew a pivotal fourth-quarter lead against the Timberwolves.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, the team will have to be without Murray for tonight, too. Murray is officially listed as out against the Utah Jazz due to being in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Through five games this season, Jamal Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals on 37/30/91 shooting from the field. Nearly all of his averages are the lowest its been since his rookie year, but it's still very early to make a judgment call that Murray has fallen off. Murray only played 22 minutes against the Timberwolves before getting injured, where he put up 6 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds on 28.6% shooting from the field
The Denver Nuggets surprisingly have a 2-3 record after five games and desperately need a win against the Utah Jazz tonight. The two teams face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
