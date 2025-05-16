Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Final Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 6

The Denver Nuggets will have Jamal Murray's services for their elimination game in Oklahoma City Thursday night

Matt Guzman

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have one more opportunity to extend their season before a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

They'll have all of their staters available.

Jamal Murray, after being listed as QUESTIONABLE on the Nuggets' availability repot with an illness, was upgraded to AVAILABLE thirty minutes prior to tipoff. According to Denver's interim coach, David Adelman, the point guard was to be a game-time decision.

"He is definitely sick and questionable up until the tip," Adelman said.

The Nuggets are down 3-2 to the Thunder after blowing a double-digit lead for the second straight game, and now face elimination at home. Luckily for them, Murray has a tendency to perform well in games with high stakes.

According to StatMuse, Murray is the only player in league history to average 25 points, five assists, and five rebounds on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range in elimination games — a stat line that would certainly help Nikola Jokić if the Nuggets want any shot at sudden death in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder amassed the best record in the NBA this season and has remained healthy for the postseason. That will continue Thursday night, as only rookie guard Nikola Topić is listed as OUT.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) warms up before game four against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If the Thunder secure a road victory in Game 6, they will move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2015-16 season. If not, Denver will have one more chance on the road to do so for the third time in six seasons.

Tipoff of Game 6 at Ball Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

