Jamal Murray's Final Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 6
The Denver Nuggets have one more opportunity to extend their season before a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
They'll have all of their staters available.
Jamal Murray, after being listed as QUESTIONABLE on the Nuggets' availability repot with an illness, was upgraded to AVAILABLE thirty minutes prior to tipoff. According to Denver's interim coach, David Adelman, the point guard was to be a game-time decision.
"He is definitely sick and questionable up until the tip," Adelman said.
The Nuggets are down 3-2 to the Thunder after blowing a double-digit lead for the second straight game, and now face elimination at home. Luckily for them, Murray has a tendency to perform well in games with high stakes.
According to StatMuse, Murray is the only player in league history to average 25 points, five assists, and five rebounds on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range in elimination games — a stat line that would certainly help Nikola Jokić if the Nuggets want any shot at sudden death in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder amassed the best record in the NBA this season and has remained healthy for the postseason. That will continue Thursday night, as only rookie guard Nikola Topić is listed as OUT.
If the Thunder secure a road victory in Game 6, they will move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2015-16 season. If not, Denver will have one more chance on the road to do so for the third time in six seasons.
Tipoff of Game 6 at Ball Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
