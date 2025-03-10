Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Thunder
The Denver Nuggets have been mostly led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for years, but co-star point guard Jamal Murray has been a huge factor in their success. Murray is known as one of the league's top playoff performers but has stepped up his game in the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they could be without him on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder for one of their biggest matchups of the season. The Nuggets are listing Murray as questionable on Monday night due to left knee inflammation.
The Thunder took down the Nuggets on Sunday for the first leg of a back-to-back series. Murray dropped 17 points on 6-17 shooting, likely looking to have a stronger performance on Monday if he is able to suit up.
Murray has missed seven games this season but is playing great when healthy. The 28-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 21.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with 47.4/39.6/87.9 shooting splits.
With both Jokic and Murray questionable for Monday's rematch against OKC, the Nuggets could be in serious trouble. In Sunday's game, the Nuggets were holding tight until the Thunder outscored them by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
If Jokic and Murray are good to go for Monday's game, the Nuggets have proven that they are more than capable of hanging with the best team in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets and Thunder face off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in Oklahoma City.
