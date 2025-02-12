Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray on the injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in the league, holding the longest active win streak with seven consecutive victories. The Nuggets have improved to 35-19 on the season, and have done so in dominating fashion.

The Nuggets are coming off a 29-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers where they shot 65.9% from the field and superstar Nikola Jokic had 40 points in just three quarters of action. On Thursday, the Nuggets are set to host the Blazers again, looking for another commanding win.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27)
Feb 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even through their seven-game win streak, the Nuggets have been a bit banged up. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and Peyton Watson have all missed time during their dominant stretch, and their injury concerns will likely carry into the All-Star break.

The Nuggets have placed star guard Jamal Murray on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup, ruling him probable against the Trail Blazers with left knee inflammation.

Murray, 27, is averaging 20.3 points and 6.1 assists per game this season but has already missed seven contests. Luckily, the Nuggets have excelled even with Murray sidelined, winning six of their seven games without him this season.

The Blazers have still won 10 of their last 13 games, so regardless of Monday's result, they remain a threat to the Nuggets. Having Murray on the court would help the Nuggets on Wednesday as they face a sneakily dangerous Portland squad.

