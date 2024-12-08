Jamal Murray’s Updated Injury Status for Nuggets-Hawks
The Denver Nuggets suffered a very bad loss on Saturday night, falling to a Washington Wizards team that had lost 16-straight games. Unable to defeat the Wizards despite a 56-point game from Nikola Jokic, Denver fell to 11-10 on the season.
Right back in action on Sunday, the Nuggets are in Atlanta to face the Hawks at 6:00 PM ET. Atlanta is coming off an impressive overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, and is looking to make it two-straight wins over Western Conference opponents.
The Nuggets were without starting point guard Jamal Murray on Saturday against Washington, and he is again on the injury report for Sunday’s game.
Initially listed as questionable against Atlanta with right hamstring inflammation, Murray has been downgraded to out. This means veteran point guard Russell Westbrook will start his fifth game of the season for Denver.
Saturday’s loss was Denver’s first this season with Westbrook in the starting lineup. In his four starts, Westbrook has averaged 15.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds on 50% shooting. Also coming away with 2.8 steals per game in his four starts, Westbrook has been solid on the defensive end.
While it is still early, the Nuggets know things need to change if they want to be a championship contender in the Western Conference. A win on Sunday would be a step in the right direction.
