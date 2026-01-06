Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Jokic Hold Strong in NBA All-Star Voting

The Denver Nuggets have seen some good turnouts when it comes to the second round of NBA All-Star fan voting, with not one, but two of their stars residing in the top 15 of candidates in the Western Conference.

According to a recent announcement from the NBA, Nikola Jokic (1,998,560) currently sits second in the West for total fan votes for the All-Star Game, while his co-star, Jamal Murray, lands 15th in the conference (260,014).

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic has the 3rd most All-Star votes overall and 2nd most in the West



Jamal Murray ranks 15th in the West



Fans only pick the All-Star starters pic.twitter.com/ypL6M3Wedz — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 6, 2026

Jokic comes in as the third-highest voted player among the NBA, filling in behind LA Lakers star Luka Doncic and the Milwaukee Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo; both of whom have over two million votes themselves individually.

Overall, a strong turnout for the Nuggets now just over a month away from the All-Star action unfolding, which could eventually turn into Denver's first time landing two All-Star selections since the 2010 NBA season.

Could Denver Get Two All-Star Selections This Season?

For a season in which the Nuggets have dealt with so many injuries throughout the first 10 weeks, having multiple All-Stars on their roster would certainly be an impressive achievement, and definitely so when factoring in Denver's lack of two or more All-Star selections since Jokic has emerged into the MVP talent he is now.

It's certainly possible, especially when considering the run both Jokic and Murray have been on when on the floor this season, but actually finding that second All-Star appearance will rely on a few critical factors.

Jokic will be a shoo-in for that inevitable All-Star selection when the time comes. Even while he might still be injured by the time the festivities roll around in February, he's more than deserving of that nod based on the production he was posting before being forced to the sidelines, and the NBA will be bound to give him that credit.

But Murray is the bigger question mark, and for his selection, he'll need to not only be healthy and on the floor, but also continue to put together his career-best production when he's out there, and prove to be even better than the surrounding candidates in the Western Conference.

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Being 15th among the West in All-Star voting is a plus for Murray, but his reality of making his first-ever All-Star Game will rely on votes from the coaches, who ultimately determine the seven reserves from each conference for every season, and will be the deciding factor of whether he finds his way to that due credit.

The numbers, to this point, prove that his All-Star candidacy is more than reasonable. He's averaging a career-best 25.4 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists, shooting an efficient 48.0% from the field and 44.7% from three.

Combine that with the Nuggets' ability to stay afloat in the West thanks to Murray's offensive prowess, currently still in the top four of the conference even without their MVP in the mix for the past week, and only 5.5 games back of the championship favorite, the OKC Thunder, to claim that top spot.

Time will tell whether that All-Star nod will finally come Murray's way, but no matter how those events play out, it bodes well for the Nuggets. Their star guard is logging the best numbers of his career, has shown no signs of slowing down outside of a minor lingering ankle injury, and for as long as he's on the floor, Denver has a real shot at winning any given night.

More Denver Nuggets Content