Jaylen Brown, NBA Players React to Aaron Gordon's Latest Post

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon took some time to reflect on Instagram Friday afternoon

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Following a second-round exit at the hands of the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets have some things to address in the offseason.

Atop that list is evaluating the roster, which a blunt Nikola Jokić claimed was not capable of winning a championship as it's currently constructed.

"I mean we didn’t (win a championship)," he said following his team's Game 7 loss, "so, obviously we can’t."

Jokić cited depth as a key area of improvement for the Nuggets, and team president Josh Kroenke seemingly agreed in a subsequent press conference.

"I heard Jokić's comments loud and clear," he said. "I think that I was thinking that before those words came out of his mouth. Just in how the playoffs, if you're watching the games, you can see yourself, as well as watching our games."

As the offseason enters full swing however, star forward Aaron Gordon took some time to reflect on social media.

"See the vision," he wrote. "See it through..."

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was among Gordon's virtual supporters.

"🐐" Jaylen Brown commented.

"I do this s*** for YAW!" Gordon's teammate Christain Braun added.

"Realest 🦍," Peyton Watson said.

As the Nuggets look to make another run in the Western Conference next season, both Gordon and Jokić will be integral to the team's success.

In other words, they'll hope to "see it through."

