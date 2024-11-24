Inside The Nuggets

JJ Redick Makes Starting Lineup Change for Lakers-Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Reddick is making a lineup change vs. the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Following a five-game stretch where the Los Angeles Lakers went 1-4, they've now won six of their last seven as first-year head coach JJ Redick is starting to get in a groove in Los Angeles. Thursday night did see the Lakers fall to the Orlando Magic by way of a Franz Wagner game-winner, and they'll look to redeem themselves Saturday night.

The Lakers will get some help as they take on the Denver Nuggets Saturday, as forward Rui Hachimura is set to return from a left ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last four games. With that, Redick has decided to make a lineup change as a result.

Despite the stellar play of rookie Dalton Knecht as of late, Redick will insert Hachimura back into the starting five alongside Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. In his four starts in replacement of Hachimura, Knecht averaged 23.8 points per game highlighted by a 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

Tonight will be Hachimura's 11th appearance of the season, as he enters the game averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. As a starter this season, Hachimura has helped the Lakers to a 7-3 record.

The Lakers will be looking to add their 11th win of the season against the Nuggets as the two teams are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM PST on NBA TV.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

