JJ Redick Reacts to Luka Doncic's Historic Performance in Lakers-Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to Luka Doncic's historic performance versus Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted by head coach JJ Redick during a time out against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted by head coach JJ Redick during a time out against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
With LeBron James sidelined for the Los Angeles Lakers due to a groin injury, the pressure to lead the team falls on newly acquired guard Luka Doncic. After the Lakers made the deal to acquire him, it was seen that he'd be the successor to James whenever he decided to hang it up. Wednesday night, fans got a glimpse into what that might look like.

Doncic helped lead the Lakers to their 43rd win of the season, beating the Nuggets 120-108 at home. Leading all scorers with 31 points, Doncic added nine rebounds and seven assists in the winning effort. After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on Doncic's dominant start to the game in the first.

"I don't know what it was exactly in Dallas, but I know he had a number of big first quarters for them," Redick shared. "...This is kinda what he does and has done throughout his career. We want him to be aggressive no matter what, but he's gonna play the right way."

Doncic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter alone, making three shots from beyond the arc and adding four makes off free throws. The Lakers set the tone early against a shorthanded Nuggets team with 46 points in the first quarter and didn't look back after.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With James potentially set to miss a few more games before his return, it will only allow Doncic to get more in a groove in the Lakers' offense and make them a more polarizing threat come playoff time.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

