Jonas Valanciunas Reveals Big Decision With Denver Nuggets
A key need for the Nuggets heading into the 2025 offseason was to support Nikola Jokic and provide reliable pieces around the duo of him and Jamal Murray.
In a tremendous offseason for Denver, they added Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas to give themselves one of the best rosters in the Western Conference.
Losing a player that has been a part of the core of the team for more than half a decade in Porter Jr. does sting, but adding a younger, two-way wing in his place in Cam Johnson is a home run.
Bringing in a proven veteran piece, such as Bruce Brown, who won a championship with the Nuggets in 2023, is a low-risk, high-reward signing. Adding a shooter like Hardaway Jr., who was part of a shocking playoff run in Detroit, is just an additive.
Then comes Valanciunas, who, amidst multiple reports, wanted to move closer to home and leave the NBA to play with Panathinaikos, but opted to stay with the Nuggets to chase a championship on a contending team.
Valanciunas sat down with Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews to discuss the behind-the-scenes of what went down in negotiations this offseason.
"I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me. The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship," Valanciunas said.
The veteran big man averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on 55 percent from the field and 87.9 percent from the free throw line across 81 games played on the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings in the 2024-2025 season.
