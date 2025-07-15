Nuggets Coach Reveals Big Change for Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets finally announced their acquisition of Jonas Valanciunas, who they received in a trade for Dario Saric. It was a savvy move, as it got the Nuggets off a contract from someone who was unplayable last season while giving Jokic a quality backup center for the first time in forever.
Jokic is coming off a season where he averaged the most minutes per game of his career, playing nearly 37 minutes. He didn't have a season above 35 prior to this season, and the effects of that were seen in the playoffs, where he wasn't his usual efficient self in the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke to the Denver Post while at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and talked about wanting to ease Jokic's workload if they can.
"We know that one of the most important things we have to do next season is take care of him, and make sure that he is the best version of himself if we’re lucky enough to get to that playoff spot," Adelman said. "So yeah, it’s a concern. But it needs to be talked about. It needs to be done the right way. That’s what we’re gonna do.”
Jokic was incredible last season, averaging 29.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.2 APG while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 41.7% from three, and somehow didn't win MVP. That's how incredible of a season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder had, but Jokic had a strong argument for his 4th MVP in five years.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook Predicted to Sign With Unexpected NBA Team
Ex-Lakers Champion Shares Thoughts On Joining Nuggets Staff