New Report on Russell Westbrook's Unique Free Agency Situation
It's been more than two weeks since free agency opened in the NBA, yet Russell Westbrook is still sitting out there available. He's one of the top names on the board, along with Al Horford, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard (who will likely miss all of this season), and restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey.
Westbrook is only a free agent because he opted out of his player option for the 2025-26 season with the Denver Nuggets. He had a solid season as he developed chemistry with Nikola Jokic as the year progressed, averaging 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG.
It seems to surprise people that Westbrook is still a free agent, as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said on "The Allen Stiles Show" recently.
"It was interesting, certainly, how he ended up in Denver to get to this point. So, usually when you’re going to decline an option, you’d almost think like something was lined up, but we’re still here at this point."
Westbrook has bounced around the NBA the last few years, playing for the LA Clippers and Lakers, but he still wants a prominent role on a good team, which may be why he's still sitting in free agency. Some early reports said he wanted to be closer to home in Los Angeles, but a Clippers reunion seems unlikely at this point, and it's hard to imagine the Lakers wanting to bring him back the way his time went there.
The Phoenix Suns could be an option, as they don't have any proven point guard play if Devin Booker goes back to his natural shooting guard position. But, other than that, options are starting to dry up for the former NBA MVP.
