Kevin Durant Responds to Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative
To say the game of basketball has changed over the years would be an understatement. Outside of how the game is played being changed, with the emphasis on the three-point shot being more than ever, the style and business of the NBA have changed drastically. That also refers to coaching, with players having more power than ever before.
In a recent episode of First Take on ESPN, Jay Williams and Stephen A Smith were discussing the new age of the NBA, where coaches are swayed not to get into their players' faces and yell at them, due to a multitude of reasons. They pointed it out to be specifically true with American players, saying it's not the case as much with Europeans.
Seeing this conversation, as well as a reply comparing this to how Nikola Jokic was coached by his Olympic coaches, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant didn't hold back regarding his take on the situation.
"Most of these successful international guys either are influenced heavily by American basketball culture, played high school ball in America, some even went to college here," Durant shared in a post to his X account. While the narrative seems to be that players like Denver's Jokic can handle criticism more, he believes it's a poor generalization, given that America influences basketball so much.
"This whole convo is trash, basketball is a universal language, some people have different dialect," he added. "Some states teach the game different than other states, who says there’s a perfect way to teach the game? All this s*** is corny."
Durant has never been a player afraid to speak his mind, and he stood up for his fellow American players and dismissed this narrative being pushed.
