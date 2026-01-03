Nuggets' Latest Injury Update for Nikola Jokic Turns Heads

It looks like Nikola Jokic's recovery from his hyperextended knee is already going better than expected.

During the Denver Nuggets' action vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth provided some new intel on the status of the three-time MVP's recovery, noting that Denver's been "pleasantly surprised" about Jokic's ability to move around.

"I'm told the Nuggets are pleasantly surprised with how Nikola Jokic is moving," Hubbarth reported.

"He stayed with the team on this road trip. We saw him walking around here in Cleveland, under his own power, with no limp. I'm also told he's on the stationary bike, working with the training staff, moving up and down the stairs, in good spirits, and trending positively; which is encouraging, guys, given the initial scare."

"The Nuggets are 𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑳𝒀 𝑺𝑼𝑹𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑬𝑫 with how Nikola Jokic is moving." 👀🃏



🎙️ @CassidyHubbarth on Jokic's recovery



Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun could also return during this current road trip pic.twitter.com/BbkRhRrckP — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 3, 2026

Nikola Jokic Moving Around Well After Knee Injury

It's some extremely good news to be had surrounding the status of Jokic, who had fans fearing the worst after initially suffering his scary knee injury against the Miami Heat at the end of December.

Jokic will still retain his four-week re-evaluation window before we see him on the floor for the Nuggets again, but hearing he's recovering surprisingly well, while being in good spirits through it all, is a positive layer to add into the situation nonetheless.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs his left knee as head coach David Adelman approaches him after an injury against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jokic, before going down with his knee injury, had been on the verge of one of his best seasons ever, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists a night while shooting 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three. That jaw-dropping campaign, though, has been put on hold for the meantime, with his return likely looming around late January to early February, before the All-Star Break.

The exact timeline still remains up in the air, and there's a chance Denver may want to be cautious about rushing their superstar big man back to the floor. But at this point, things seem to be trending positively.

For as long as Jokic is out, as well as his backup, Jonas Valanciunas, who's also out four weeks with a calf injury, expect some extended minutes to continue to come for second-year forward DaRon Holmes, who made his first-ever NBA start against the Cavaliers, and some more minutes to go Zeke Nnaji's way, who can offer some additional size in the frontcourt.

More Denver Nuggets Content