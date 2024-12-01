Inside The Nuggets

Key Starter Receives Updated Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has received another updated injury status.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and guard Christian Braun (0) before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and guard Christian Braun (0) before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are facing off at Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. This is the second matchup of the season between these two teams, with LA securing a victory in Denver last month.

Both the Clippers and Nuggets are battling for positioning in the very competitive Western Conference. This makes their head-to-head matchups even more significant, as one game could be the difference in seeding when the year ends. Clippers enter this game coming off a loss, dropping a heartbreaker in Minnesota. Denver won its last game, defeating the Utah Jazz before a three-day break.

It seems this break could help produce the return of a key Nuggets starter, as Aaron Gordon has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the injury report for this game. Gordon has been out for the last 10 games with a calf injury, but was present at shootaround on Sunday afternoon, and upgraded to questionable shortly after. 

Gordon is a real difference maker for Denver, and especially with the way he was playing before this injury. Averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, Gordon was also knocking down 54.5% of his three-point shots. 

Should Gordon return, it would give the Nuggets a big boost to their starting lineup alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Clippers and Nuggets will begin play at 7:00 PM in LA.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News