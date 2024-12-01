Key Starter Receives Updated Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are facing off at Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. This is the second matchup of the season between these two teams, with LA securing a victory in Denver last month.
Both the Clippers and Nuggets are battling for positioning in the very competitive Western Conference. This makes their head-to-head matchups even more significant, as one game could be the difference in seeding when the year ends. Clippers enter this game coming off a loss, dropping a heartbreaker in Minnesota. Denver won its last game, defeating the Utah Jazz before a three-day break.
It seems this break could help produce the return of a key Nuggets starter, as Aaron Gordon has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the injury report for this game. Gordon has been out for the last 10 games with a calf injury, but was present at shootaround on Sunday afternoon, and upgraded to questionable shortly after.
Gordon is a real difference maker for Denver, and especially with the way he was playing before this injury. Averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, Gordon was also knocking down 54.5% of his three-point shots.
Should Gordon return, it would give the Nuggets a big boost to their starting lineup alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Clippers and Nuggets will begin play at 7:00 PM in LA.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade