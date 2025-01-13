Inside The Nuggets

Klay Thompson's Strong Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson spoke on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The shorthanded Dallas Mavericks fell to the Denver Nuggets 112-101 on Sunday afternoon. Without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas was led by Klay Thompson. 

Finishing with 25 points on Sunday, Thompson led all scorers. Adding six rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and six made threes, Thompson did some of everything for the Mavericks. 

For Denver, it was again Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook who led the way. Jokic finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson spoke highly of Jokic, calling him one of the greatest bigs in NBA history.

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) makes a jump shot over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played against," Thompson said of Jokic. "Three-time MVP who puts up video game-like numbers… Nikola will go down as one of the best big men to ever play this game… Might be the best center I’ve played against."

Thompson has seen Jokic a lot, with both players having spent their entire careers in the Western Conference.

Thompson faced Jokic in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs when the Golden State Warriors defeated Denver in five games. Jokic was great that series, but his team was overmatched while shorthanded.

Now with the Mavericks, Thompson still has to deal with Jokic who seems to be getting even better after winning three MVP awards. Jokic is averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 33 appearances this season.

