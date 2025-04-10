Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Nuggets Firing Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world when they fired head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday afternoon. While every basketball analyst has spoken about the topic, one person no one has heard from yet is the team's superstar Nikola Jokic.
After the Nuggets snapped their four-game by defeating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Jokic addressed the controversial firing for the very first time.
"In my country, if someone gets fired, probably you're next," Jokic started. I think it definitely changed something to get the reaction of what they wanted probably."
Jokic also revealed that he texted Malone after the the shocking decision.
"I texted him, it was a 10-year relationship," Jokic said. "It was a heavy day for everybody, probably especially for him and his family. It's part of the business, you know."
The biggest admission from Jokic was the fact that he was told the decision beforehand by Josh Kroenke. However, it sounded like the three-time MVP was powerless to stop it.
"I knew a little bit before everybody," Jokic admitted. (Josh Kroenke) told me we made a decision. It was not a discussion, it was a decision. He told me why and I listened and I accepted. I'm not gonna tell what he told me, I'm going to keep that private."
So far, the Nuggets' decision to fire Malone and Booth has given the team a 1-0 record. However, the true test will be the playoffs.
Related Articles
Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings
Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings