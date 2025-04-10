New Nuggets Coach Addresses How Team Will Change After Major Firing
The Denver Nuggets are now the talk of the NBA after the organization recently fired head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, just four games before the start of the playoffs.
Fans were specifically surprised at Malone's firing, as he won a total of 515 regular-season and playoff games as the sideline leader of the Nuggets. Not to mention, he is less than 20 months removed from winning the 2023 NBA Finals with Denver.
The Nuggets have promoted assistant David Adelman to interim head coach, who secured his first victory in the position with a 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings last night. Nikola Jokic put up yet another triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
After the game, Adelman was asked what he hopes to change as the Nuggets gear up for the postseason. The 43-year-old coach gave a simple answer: vibes.
"I just think our overall vibe," Adelman said. "That happens in professional sports. It's funny to be in Sacramento for this and know that my father was here for eight years. To think that thing would never end when it was going, and that the vibe here was incredible."
"It's on the room to start to rely on each other in a more positive way. Constructive criticism is good, but there's got to be a better way to communicate with our group."
David is the son of legendary head coach Rick Adelman, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances and the Kings to multiple 50-win seasons and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2002.
The Nuggets will continue to fight for a playoff spot, as they are just one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors, who hold the first Play-In Tournament seed. Denver's next two games are against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are a half-game back as the sixth seed, and the Houston Rockets.