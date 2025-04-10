Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Kings

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made NBA history against the Sacramento Kings

Logan Struck

Apr 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during a free throw in the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during a free throw in the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets went into Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings on a four-game losing streak, but the game was about much more than just getting back in the win column.

The Nuggets played their first game without head coach Michael Malone in a decade, as the Nuggets just fired him on Tuesday. Playing with some extra motivation, the Nuggets picked up a huge road win over the Kings 124-116.

The Nuggets were led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who dropped 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and just one turnover on 5-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line.

With his incredible performance on Wednesday night, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game, per Stathead.

Jokic is now averaging 29.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season, possibly on his way to a fourth MVP award within five years. Jokic's historic night in Wednesday's win means much more than any of his other incredible performances, leading the Nuggets to their first victory in a new era.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23)
Apr 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Jokic and the Nuggets now move on to face the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets to close out their 2024-25 regular season, holding a 48-32 record and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with just two games left.

Related Articles

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings

New Report on Nuggets Player Ownership Refused to Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News