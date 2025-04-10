Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Kings
The Denver Nuggets went into Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings on a four-game losing streak, but the game was about much more than just getting back in the win column.
The Nuggets played their first game without head coach Michael Malone in a decade, as the Nuggets just fired him on Tuesday. Playing with some extra motivation, the Nuggets picked up a huge road win over the Kings 124-116.
The Nuggets were led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who dropped 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and just one turnover on 5-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line.
With his incredible performance on Wednesday night, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jokic is now averaging 29.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season, possibly on his way to a fourth MVP award within five years. Jokic's historic night in Wednesday's win means much more than any of his other incredible performances, leading the Nuggets to their first victory in a new era.
Jokic and the Nuggets now move on to face the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets to close out their 2024-25 regular season, holding a 48-32 record and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with just two games left.
