Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Michael Malone Firing
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world on Tuesday afternoon when they fired both head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth.
In the case of Malone, it was far more shocking because he just won the team a championship in 2023 and was one game away from the Conference Finals in 2024. Regardless, Malone joined a list of shocking moments this season that included Luka Doncic being traded and Taylor Jenkins getting fired.
Among those shocked were Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Via @MagicJohnson: "’ve been part of the NBA family for over 45 years and I’ve never seen a season like this! First, two superstars get traded in the middle of the regular season, Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and now two coaches, Denver’s Michael Malone and the Grizzlies’s Taylor Jenkins, get fired before the end of the regular season and their teams have already secured a spot in the Playoffs."
"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere.The Denver Nuggets only have three games left in the regular season. The expectations for the team are massive as they have the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, on the roster. It's hard to say how exactly firing the coach will galvanize the team, but that seems to be what the team is hoping for.
"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere," the Nuggets said in a press release.
The pressure for the Nuggets to maximize Nikola Jokic's greatness has gotten even bigger.
Related Articles
Michael Malone's Blunt Statement on Nuggets' Four-Game Losing Streak
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pacers