Nuggets Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Pacers

Feb 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Denver Nuggets have lost their last three games, and are in desperate need of a win on Sunday as they welcome the Indiana Pacers to Ball Arena. With the Western Conference standings still being tight and every game mattering down the stretch, a loss tonight could result in a fall down the standings for the Nuggets.

Not helping their case will be Jamal Murray, as the star guard is set to be ruled out for his fifth straight contest as he nurses a right hamstring injury. With his return up in the air, according to head coach Michael Malone, he's decided to adjust the starting lineup for Sunday.

The Nuggets will start Jalen Pickett, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. Pickett returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench during their loss to the Golden State Warriors. In Pickett's last start, against the San Antonio Spurs, he posted his first career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

While Russell Westbrook would've been the starter with Murray out earlier in the season, the veteran has since moved to the bench and hasn't been consistently a starter since January. After a tough end-of-game sequence in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets will need Westbrook to bounce back on Sunday night.

Tip-off at Ball Arena is set for 8:00 p.m. EST between the Nuggets and Pacers.

Liam Willerup
