Michael Malone's Blunt Statement on Nuggets' Four-Game Losing Streak
Prior to Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets had not gone on a four-game losing streak since March 2023. It's been over two seasons, but it happened again after their loss against the Indiana Pacers.
Denver was in a must-win situation as they defended their home court against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Instead, the Nuggets had yet another crucial turnover in a one-possession game that ultimately cost them the game.
After the game, Nuggets head coach gave some blont statements to the media on the loss.
“Really costly turnovers at a key stretch of the game," Malone said. “We haven’t lost 4 in a row in a long time...We put ourselves in this hole & we only have ourselves to pull ourselves out of it.”
After the loss, the Denver Nuggets are now officially in very dangerous territory of falling into the play-in tournament. The team is still the fourth seed, but they're only half a game out from falling into the play-in tournament.
Simply put, the Denver Nuggets can't lose any more games unless the Warriors, Grizzlies, Clippers, and Timberwolves start losing more games.
To make matters worse for Denver, their final three games aren't that easy, as the team faces off against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets.
The Nuggets wll likely be without Jamal Murray as they tread into the final stretch, it's time to see what the team besides Nikola Jokic is made of.
