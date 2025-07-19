Lakers Make Unfortunate Bronny James Decision vs Nuggets
While the NBA Summer League isn't always indicative of how great a player is going to become in the future, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has been a major focal point of conversation throughout it.
On Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, Bronny put up 18 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, but 8 turnovers. Throughout Summer League, Bronny is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.0 turnovers on 47.6% shooting from the field.
While fans may have expected Bronny to play against the Denver Nuggets in the final Summer League game of the season, that unfortunately didn't happen. The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to rule Bronny out against the Nuggets.
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets absolutely decimated the Los Angeles Lakers 106-84 in the final game of Summer League for LA. Nuggets guard Curtis Jones led the way with 22 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on 56% shooting from the field.
After losing to the Nuggets on Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers finished with an overall record of 1-4. In all likelihood, very few members of the Lakers' Summer League roster will play in the regular season besides Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.
It remains to be seen whether or not Bronny James remains a member of the Lakers if LeBron James ends up leaving the team, but for now, the two are Los Angeles residents.
