Lakers Rookie Posts Instagram Photos With Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht worked out with Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul.

Los Angeles Lakers first round draft pick Dalton Knecht (4) and second round draft pick Bronny James (9) pose at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center.
Los Angeles Lakers first round draft pick Dalton Knecht (4) and second round draft pick Bronny James (9) pose at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center.
The Los Angeles Lakers made two selections in the 2024 NBA draft. Taking Tennessee standout Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick, the Lakers then selected Bronny James out of USC with the 55th overall pick.

Both Knecht and James played in the NBA Summer League with varying levels of success. Leading the Summer League Lakers in scoring, Knecht averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in three games. James started slow, but finished his summer on a high note to improve his averages to 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in four appearances.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Knecht shared photos from a recent workout with Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul.

Some of Knecht's college teammates, Summer League teammates, and other NBA rookies reacted to his post.

Via Jonas Aidoo: “My dawg ❤️”

Via Jordan Gainey: “Big timeeeee”

Via Tristan Da Silva: “Oh my”

Via J.P. Estrella: "‼️”

Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht
Tennessee's Jordan Gainey (2) and Dalton Knecht (3) against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Westbrook and Paul are two of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and while they play a different position than the 6-foot-5 Knecht, both have knowledge they can pass to the young forward.

Westbrook is entering his 17th NBA season and first with the Nuggets, while Paul is entering his 20th NBA season and first with the Spurs. The two Hall of Fame point guards are close friends who often train together in the NBA offseason.

Published
