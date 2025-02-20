LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Hornets
On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets marched into Hollywood and took down Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hornets left LA with a 100-97 victory, behind LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combining for 56 points with ten made threes.
The Hornets will stay out West for another week, heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as part of a six-game road trip.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without star guard LaMelo Ball in Denver. Ball has been ruled out for Thursday's game due to injury management, as the Hornets limit him for the second leg of a demanding back-to-back series.
Ball, 23, is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season with 41.8/33.9/82.6 shooting splits. The young guard is stringing together the best season of his five-year career and was unbelievably snubbed from last week's All-Star Game.
The Hornets are 14-39 on the season, but an abysmal 1-18 when Ball is sidelined. The Nuggets should certainly have the advantage over Charlotte on Thursday night, especially with Ball sidelined.
The Nuggets went into the All-Star break on an eight-game win streak, and are certainly expected to extend that on Thursday. Despite the Hornets coming off a huge win in LA, the Nuggets should not have much trouble cooling them down in Denver.
