Inside The Nuggets

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have added LaMelo Ball to the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets marched into Hollywood and took down Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hornets left LA with a 100-97 victory, behind LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combining for 56 points with ten made threes.

The Hornets will stay out West for another week, heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as part of a six-game road trip.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, they will be without star guard LaMelo Ball in Denver. Ball has been ruled out for Thursday's game due to injury management, as the Hornets limit him for the second leg of a demanding back-to-back series.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1)
Feb 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ball, 23, is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season with 41.8/33.9/82.6 shooting splits. The young guard is stringing together the best season of his five-year career and was unbelievably snubbed from last week's All-Star Game.

The Hornets are 14-39 on the season, but an abysmal 1-18 when Ball is sidelined. The Nuggets should certainly have the advantage over Charlotte on Thursday night, especially with Ball sidelined.

The Nuggets went into the All-Star break on an eight-game win streak, and are certainly expected to extend that on Thursday. Despite the Hornets coming off a huge win in LA, the Nuggets should not have much trouble cooling them down in Denver.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News