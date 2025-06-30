Breaking: Denver Nuggets And Brooklyn Nets Agree To Blockbuster Deal

Inside The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a blockbuster deal involving Michael Porter Jr.

Mar 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets took the NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to seven games, and arguably gave them their toughest challenge next to the Indiana Pacers. After the series ended, it was clear that despite winning the NBA Championship in 2023, this Nuggets core needed to be shook up.

Perhaps the player on the hottest seat was Michael Porter Jr., as despite his solid regular season play, he underperformed in the playoffs, whether that be from injuries or otherwise. While it seemed as though he wouldn't be traded given his connection to the Kroenkes through Mizzou, the organization decided it was time to let him go.

The Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a blockbuster deal to send Michael Porter Jr. to the Nets alongside an unprotected 2032 first-round pick for sharpshooting forward Cameron Johnson. One of the main pieces from the Kevin Durant trade, the Nets have since moved off both him and Mikal Bridges in consecutive offseasons.

Brooklyn, who entered free agency with the most cap space in the NBA after selecting five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, now brings in Porter Jr. alongside another draft pick for their rebuild. As for the Nuggets, they save some money by adding Johnson, as he should fit well in Porter Jr.'s role in the Denver offense.

Porter Jr. was the 14th overall pick to the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft, and missed the 2018-19 season due to injury. A talented scoring forward, it's clear it was time for the Nuggets to move on and try another option.

Liam Willerup
